StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

AP stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 292,291 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

