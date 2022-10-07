Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.64%.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 138,047 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

