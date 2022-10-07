Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,475 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 612% compared to the typical volume of 488 call options.

Gerdau Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GGB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 273,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,623,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 37.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 705.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,672 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 28.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Gerdau by 13,801.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,515,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 38.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,243,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 901,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

