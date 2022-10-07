Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 11,875 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 9,407 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. 464,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338,025. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.