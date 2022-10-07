Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.53 and last traded at C$5.53. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Stingray Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.68 million and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

