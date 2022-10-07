Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 473 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Sony Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 33,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

