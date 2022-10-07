Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.83.

LMT stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $401.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

