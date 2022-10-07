Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.8 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. 44,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,666. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.12). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

