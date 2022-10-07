Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $93.12. 25,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,217. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

