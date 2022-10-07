Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 34 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in KLA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $14.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.00. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.47.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

