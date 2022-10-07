Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 667 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $83.61. 114,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,249. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.