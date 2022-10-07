Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,086 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intel by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 118,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 148,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Trading Down 4.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

INTC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. 1,757,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,503,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

