Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,083 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $20.88 during midday trading on Friday. 9,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,337. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.