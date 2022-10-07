Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $152.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $116.27 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

