STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $198,152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,682,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,585,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STE stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.00. 15,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

