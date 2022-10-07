Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$370,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,639,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,565,810.70.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total value of C$356,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total value of C$372,937.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total value of C$366,412.50.

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total value of C$21,112.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total value of C$363,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.01 on Thursday, reaching C$74.24. 4,254,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,137. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$48.04 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.59.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

