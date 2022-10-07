StepD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $0.11 (STEPD)

StepD (STEPD) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. StepD has a market cap of $0.11 and $15,643.00 worth of StepD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StepD has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StepD token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

StepD Token Profile

StepD launched on April 14th, 2022. StepD’s total supply is 5,999,985,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,412 tokens. The official website for StepD is stepd.finance/index.html. StepD’s official Twitter account is @stepofdoge.

Buying and Selling StepD

According to CryptoCompare, “StepD (STEPD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StepD has a current supply of 5,999,985,587.835592 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StepD is 0.00000786 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stepd.finance/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StepD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StepD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StepD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

