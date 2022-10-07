Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $69.13, but opened at $66.00. Sprout Social shares last traded at $65.54, with a volume of 782 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,132.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Sprout Social Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after buying an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.