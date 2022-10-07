Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Buys $42,224.00 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 5,800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $42,224.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 66,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,423.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, W Whitney George acquired 7,410 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $53,500.20.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FUND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 43,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,832. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1334 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 288,892 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.