Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 67,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $20.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.38. 67,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.54 and a 200 day moving average of $394.43. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $318.24 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

