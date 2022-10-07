Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,383,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VYM stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

