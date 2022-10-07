Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. 82,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,688. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

