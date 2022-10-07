SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.17

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 108618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,251,000 after buying an additional 8,482,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,383,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $113,856,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

