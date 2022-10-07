SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,912 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 480,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $41.25. 30,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

