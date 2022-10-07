Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines Stock Performance

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. 318,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,948,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

