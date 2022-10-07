Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000.

EMLD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,809. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

