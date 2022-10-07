Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $139,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. 492,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,262,546. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.