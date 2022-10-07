Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,760 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in CleanTech Acquisition were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLAQ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 397,845 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CleanTech Acquisition by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 378,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Performance

CLAQ stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 7,034,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. CleanTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

