Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

AIMAU traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,218. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, e-commerce, software, cloud computing, healthcare, transportation/mobility, or financial services industries, as well as other industries.

