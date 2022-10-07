Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance
AIMAU traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,218. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile
