Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Cadiz Trading Down 10.5 %

About Cadiz

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,395. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

