SparksPay Price Hits $0.0026 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $30,907.80 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,738,853 coins and its circulating supply is 11,861,702 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

