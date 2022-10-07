Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.58

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 9704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Spark Power Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.30. The company has a market cap of C$52.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

