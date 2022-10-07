S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $364.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $423.00 to $364.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $404.71.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $316.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $305.08 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

