Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.40

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.40 and traded as high as $52.91. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 14,508 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $469.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 350.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 27.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.