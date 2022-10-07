Sound BSC Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SOUND)

Sound BSC (SOUND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Sound BSC has traded up 54% against the dollar. One Sound BSC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Sound BSC has a total market capitalization of $90,838.27 and approximately $50,531.00 worth of Sound BSC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,018.32 or 0.99994802 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Sound BSC Token Profile

Sound BSC (CRYPTO:SOUND) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2021. Sound BSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,152,075,674 tokens. Sound BSC’s official Twitter account is @soundbsc. The official website for Sound BSC is www.soundbsc.com.

Buying and Selling Sound BSC

According to CryptoCompare, “Sound BSC (SOUND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sound BSC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sound BSC is 0.00000018 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $327.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soundbsc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sound BSC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sound BSC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sound BSC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

