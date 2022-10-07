Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.13

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 47362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $1,911,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,780,214 shares in the company, valued at $76,323,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 68,216 shares of company stock worth $458,823 and sold 1,400,000 shares worth $9,527,500. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.