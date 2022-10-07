Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.00

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.00 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.25.

Soitec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.48.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

