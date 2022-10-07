SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 8,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,650. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in SMART Global by 39.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 231.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 9.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

