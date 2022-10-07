Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $54,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 5.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $5.41 on Friday, hitting $87.20. 105,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $174.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.