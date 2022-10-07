SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $180,000 Position in Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Owlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owlet by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owlet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Owlet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Owlet by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owlet Stock Down 3.6 %

Owlet stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Owlet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owlet Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on OWLT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Owlet to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

