SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $225,000 in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Summit Partners L P raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 240,141 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $1.47 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.92.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

