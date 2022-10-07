SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $206.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

