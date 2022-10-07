SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $67.41 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

