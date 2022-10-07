SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 750 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOMO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Domo by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Price Performance

DOMO opened at $19.04 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

Insider Activity

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock valued at $292,449. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.