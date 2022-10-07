SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

