Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s current price.
SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.
Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $518,891,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
