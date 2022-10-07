Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s current price.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $518,891,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

