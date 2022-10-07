Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Down 50.2%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Rating) shares fell 50.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

