Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

