Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Shares Down 16.4%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. 454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

About Siam Cement Public

(Get Rating)

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

