Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $204.06

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $204.06 and last traded at $205.35, with a volume of 49882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.88.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

